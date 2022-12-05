The story goes no more! The prisoners is a Chilean rock band that dedicated a large part of their career to denouncing the social injustices of their country, which served as a reference for many generations.

Jorge gonzalez, Miguel Tapia Y Claudio Narea They were responsible for songs as powerful as “Baile de los que sobrando”, “Tren al sur”, “Estrechez de corazón” and many more; However, what most caught the attention of this musical group was that its members not only maintained a working relationship, but were also very good friends, until the end of their artistic career.

Biography of The Prisoners

The musical group The prisoners He began his artistic career in July 1983, when he participated in a music festival called Liceo Miguel León Prado. Although they started as an independent band, little by little they remained strong in the industry.

The revolutionary band was censored in the Pinochet era, which, far from preventing them from producing musically, caused them to go viral and cross borders to Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina and others. However, everything ended in 2006.

Why did the Prisoners move away?

It all started when Claudio Narea he left the band Los Prisioneros for personal reasons. That caused Jorge González, the main voice, to assume the guitar and new members were added, such as Cecilia Aguayo and Robert Rodríguez. From there they separated for the first time until in 2001 they met again to offer concerts for a while.

The definitive reason for their separation was that the musician Nerea discovered that the singer of his musical group had written several love letters to his wife. He added other details: “Those letters had Jorge’s unmistakable handwriting.” This is how he told it in his book “My story as a prisoner”.