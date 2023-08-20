The outcome seemed inescapable. He Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami won his first title this Saturday against Nashville SC in the end of the League Cupa game that ended 10-9 in a penalty shootout that seemed endless.

The Argentinian star, author of a new and spectacular goal, thus wrote another page in his glorious history, leading Inter Miami, the worst ranked in the MLS, until the victory in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which 47 teams from the North American and Mexican leagues competed.

The detail

For Messi it was the 44th trophy of his legendary career, which places him at the top of the most successful footballers along with Brazilian Dani Alves, according to data from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and FIFA.

It was not easy and we had to wait for the two goalkeepers to take their penalties to find out the outcome, after a match that ended 1-1 in regulation time at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.



Inter’s goalkeeper Drake Callenderscored his, just before stopping his rival’s shot from the Nashville, Elliot Panicco. A double play that made Callender one of the heroes of the game and unleashed the euphoria of his teammates.

“The atmosphere tonight was electrifying,” Callender said. “So I embraced the moment and believed in the work that I had done leading up to that moment, and in the end it all worked out the way we wanted it to.”

Messi looked for andre yedlinwho was the captain of Inter before the Argentine arrived and handed him the tape.

The victory exalts the amazing trajectory of Inter since the arrival of Messi who, supported by former Barcelona partners such as Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba, completely transformed the franchise co-owned by David Beckham in less than a month, only three years old in the MLS and no remarkable success.

And in the delivery of the trophy, Messi called Yedlin to lift the trophy, in an admirable gesture.

