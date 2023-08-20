The rumors regarding the possible crossover between Fortnite And Doctor Who they have been going on for several months now but, in the current state of things, Epic Games has not yet released any official communication to this effect.

Fortnite would certainly not be new to this kind of collaboration, given that in the past it has already created crossovers with franchise protagonists such as Attack on Titan, Naruto And The Walking Deadwithout forgetting the themed events Marvel.

In April, the first leaks relating to this alleged crossover began to pique the curiosity of fans. In the past, in fact, several leakers had anticipated the arrival of a partnership even before Epic Games actually announced it.

Among some of the best known examples we find the collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisena popular anime series, anticipated by leakers one week after the official announcement.

The worrying thing, however, is that from the first leaks related to the introduction of the Doctor Who universe in Fortnite it has been several months. This has led many fans to have serious doubts about the actual veracity of the aforementioned leaks.

In the last few hours, however, new leaks inherent in this crossover have made their appearance online. FNB Intela well-known Fortnite leaker, revealed that the development team is still working on that collaboration.

The leaker in question even branched out a list of all Doctor Who themed cosmetics which will be available in Fortnite once the update is released.

Exclusive: Here’s every single Doctor Who X Fortnite reward and how you’ll be able to earn them! #Fortnite Notes: Everything on this list may not make it to the game. pic.twitter.com/GevsfBDSCm — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) August 19, 2023

Originally, the event was supposed to make its debut in the first quarter of 2024 but this period did not coincide with the airing of the special in honor of the 6th anniversary of Doctor Who, which will take place at November. This, according to what was declared by the leaker, would have caused some differences leading to the consequent delay of the event.

In the current state of things it is not possible to determine when the aforementioned crossover event will be launched but, according to these new leaks, it’s possible that that partnership is still alive and well.