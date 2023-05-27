The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) achieved the best time this Saturday in the third session of free practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the Formula 1 World Cup. With a time of 1 minute, 12 seconds and 776 thousandths, the World Cup leader surpassed his partner, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, in only 73 thousandths, on a day in which Lewis Hamilton had an accident.

The Canadian Lance Stroll completed the podium, far from his Aston Martin teammate, the Spanish double world champion Fernando Alonso, who fell to 14th place.

The moment

The Spanish Ferraris Carlos Sainz and the Monegasque Charles LeclercIn great form in the first two sessions on Friday, they were fourth and seventh, although their times were a long way from Verstappen’s.

Mercedes, which faces the urban test of the Principality with a highly modified W14, obtained eighth place at the hands of Lewis Hamilton.

With less than five minutes to go in testing, the Briton crashed into the barriers, causing the only red flag of the session and a premature end to the session. Your partner George Russell it was 11.

Hamilton finished second in the 2022 French GP.

Hamilton couldn’t control his car and went into the rail, but the driver didn’t take any serious hits.

Minutes later, it was seen how his car was taken off the track by a crane, an image that went viral.

