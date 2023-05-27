













Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is out on September 28

However, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It will be available in two different presentations, the standard one that costs 59.99 USD and the digital deluxe edition that will be priced at 64.99 USD. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that although it will be available on Xbox Series X | S, the Xbox One edition is the one that is ruled out. If you already want to reserve it, you can do it right now in the Steam, Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store version.

Continuing with the theme of the presentations of this video game, we tell you that the digital deluxe edition comes with a legendary magician outfit for Pop, another of a legendary priest and a legendary martial artist for Maam, a legendary swordsman and a legendary warrior for Hyunckel, as well as several extras for those who reserve the game.

Dai will have a legendary hero outfit and an item called The Hero’s Tutor that gives extra experience. This last item can also be obtained in-game, however, those who pre-order it have access to it beforehand.

What is Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai about?

The game of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It will be a good option to get to know the anime of the same name, since everything indicates that it will recount all the events of the series. In case you don’t know it, here is the synopsis of the story for the video game.

Many years have passed since the Hero restored peace… In a world besieged by the forces of evil, a swordsman and his companions set out to defeat Hadlar, better known as the Dark Lord.

On an island far from the world, in the south of the sea, a boy named Dai lives with monsters with the dream of becoming a hero one day. Everything changes when he revives the Dark Lord.

With a new crisis facing the world, Dai makes a promise to his mentor, finds new friends, and slowly learns about the fate from which he cannot escape. This will be the beginning of Dai’s adventure and his mission to become a true hero.

