Like cell phones and other electronic devices, there are also countless brands and types of smart televisions that offer us size and quality at different prices.

Although the budget is one of our main arguments when buying a television, you should know that choosing a new TV depends not only on the brand but also on the technology that each one uses in its screens.

Knowing about this will allow us to choose the best product respecting our budget. This was mentioned by a Tiktok user, who revealed the method to buy a 70-inch television for less than 10,000 pesos.

It was the user @mr_happs who explained that one of the factors that intervenes for a television to be expensive or not depends on what type of technology it has on its screen.

“Why are there 70-inch LED TVs that cost half as much as a 45-inch OLED?”mentioned the tiktoker who after that simply listed the characteristics of home one of the types of smart televisions.

“Size is not all that matters… That’s why you see that on television it says LED, UHD, OULED and here I am going to tell you the difference”, added.

The user explained that roughly LED is the cheapest technology and that is why there is 70-inch televisions for $10,000. This is followed by televisions UHD that has 4 times more quality than LED and is the most popular technology among Smart TVs.

Finally I comment that OULED It is the most advanced technology in televisions as it offers spectacular color ranges and unparalleled image quality as if it were a real painting.