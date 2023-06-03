HS Turku | A perfect summer paradise lies in the outer archipelago, where you don’t have to worry about blue-green algae – You can get there with a free connection boat

Björkö island, located in the middle of the rugged outer archipelago, is the archipelago’s most popular natural harbor. Even if the sea is full of blue-green algae, Björkö’s inner lake attracts swimmers from afar.

Turku The island of Björkö, located in the archipelago, is one of the most beautiful and brightest pearls of the Archipelago Sea.

Björkö is the archipelago’s most popular natural harbor and boaters come there even from long distances. Boats have been able to shelter from winds and storms in the island’s naturally sheltered and deep Byviken Bay.