Laura Leon 70 years old, she is part of the reality show, Mi Famoso y Yo, where the public has been delighted with her participation, but the blonde made a confession about Julión Álvarez, confessing what she feels when she sees him singing with a band, leaving everyone surprised.

And it is that if there is something that Laura León loves to do, it is to be very explicit when commenting on something, so He said his blood rises when he sees him sing, He also stressed that he would love to do a duet with the ranchera music performer in the future.

It may interest you:

The other day he came out with the tambora, I swear your blood rises, what a divine music the blonde confessed, who caused laughter in the press upon hearing her controversial statements with which she left nothing to the imagination.

“Those are artists that there are no longer. Now they take any so-called influencer on stage”, “Super nice! They had to learn so many”, “What an adorable Mrs. Laura, always so sweet, fun, affordable, a true star!”, “Laura Leon, a complete goddess of success, magnificent, silent, remains discreet outside of scandals without showing off so much,” the networks write.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that Laura León has also become a very dear woman to the public for a powerful reason and that is that she has never shown the air of a diva, always keeping her feet on the ground.