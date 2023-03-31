Boca is in one of the worst moments of the season, and in recent years. This happens to him both on and off the pitch. Inside, the team doesn’t work, it shows no attitude, it doesn’t have a specific game idea and it’s not being able to get results despite the hierarchy of its players. This situation had a very strong impact on the board of directors, and on the Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme, who made the decision to let Hugo Ibarra go to search for Gerardo Martino, but he rejected the offer of the Ribera team.
Faced with this chaotic situation, Boca will have to face Barracas Central for Date 9 of the Professional Football League (LPF) in what represents a very important match for the Xeneize team since it must accommodate itself in the standings (after two consecutive defeats ) but this also represents the last duel in the run-up to Boca’s participation in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América 2023, the great obsession of the blue and gold team.
Due to the departure of Ibarra and the rejection of Gerardo Martino, who will take the reins of the substitute bench of the First Division of Boca will be Mariano Herrón, who was the club’s Reserve coach and who wore the Xeneize shirt in his days as a player . This will have the majority of the professional staff available since no players suspended but to highlight are the returns to training as normal by Exequiel Zeballos and Nicolás Orsini who recovered from their respective injuries but are expected to have time to adapt to the group after being away from the courts for a long period of time. The only injured on the squad are Gabriel Aranda and Marcos Rojo.
|
Player
|
Injury
|
Estimated Return Date
|
Gabriel Aranda
|
knee sprain
|
Beginning of April 2023
|
red frames
|
Cruciate Ligaments of the Knee
|
June 2023
