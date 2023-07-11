“Sputnik” said that the operation to destroy the Ukrainian headquarters was carried out by the “Lancet” suicide march.

The “Lancet” is characterized by its combination of the ability to carry out reconnaissance and combat missions.

The march was used to carry out many strikes against a list of Ukrainian and Western targets during the Russian military operation.

In addition to its many capabilities, the most important advantage of the “Lancet” is its ability to reach a speed of 300 kilometers per hour when it takes its final path towards an air target hostile to destroy it, as well as its low noise.

And the Ukrainian army announced, on Monday, that it had recovered 14 square kilometers in the east and south of the country last week from Russian forces, as part of its counter-attack.

“Last week, more than 10 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in southern Ukraine were liberated, and 4 square kilometers in the Bakhmut region” in the east, Andrei Kovalyov, an army spokesman, told Ukrainian TV.

This brings the total area that Ukraine has recovered since the start of its counterattack in early June to 193 square kilometers.