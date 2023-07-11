The musician and singer from New Orleans took place this Sunday night at the Montreux Jazz Festival. His refined, musically rich and diverse presentation enchanted the audience who ended up following him in a procession outside the Stravinsky Auditorium.

The public had begun to queue up to two hours before the evening began in the Stravinsky auditorium. Two big names in music, two multi-instrumentalists and musical godsons of Quincy Jones headlined the bill. The British Jacob Collier and the American Jon Batiste conquered the Swiss public.

Jacob Collier or the euphoria of a roller coaster

The first part was an hour and a quarter invitation to what might as well be Jacob Collier’s musical amusement park. A colorful and dynamic, sometimes frantic presentation, in which the English prodigy jumped from grand piano to synthesizers, to bass, to timpani, to guitar. Each and every one of those instruments is played with skill as well as singing.

Collier is no longer the lonely young musician who played all the instruments on his debut album ‘In My Room’ (2016) recorded at his home in London. Since then his universe has expanded, he is now accompanied by five musicians and in the choirs the beautiful voice of Anita Moses, winner of the Montreux Singing Competition in 2015.

Collier’s forte may not be his voice but his arrangements, which has earned him, at the age of 28, eleven award nominations grammy, five of them as vocal and instrumental arranger. And that’s what she showed off when, as usual, she led the audience in a massive, almost heavenly chorus of Queen’s classic, ‘Somebody to Love’.

It was a moment that the 4,000 voices in the audience looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed.

A spiritual experience through jazz, bluesR&B, funky and soul

It took a forty-five minute intermission for Jon Batiste to step on the Stravinsky stage. He kicked off with overwhelming energy with the song ‘Express Yourself (Say Yes)’ from the album Social Music (2013). Batiste was dressed in an elegant shiny royal blue suit and a white shirt, but that didn’t stop him from squatting down to sing and dance as if possessed by the rhythm.

In addition to the excellent band that accompanies him, all dressed in white, Jon Batiste, as well as Collier, also played various instruments in addition to the piano on which he excels. The New Orleans native lit up the party with ‘Freedom’, a track included on ‘We Are’, the 2021 album with which he earned his music star status and five Grammy Awards.

His dance was even more explosive, as if he had been struck by an electric shock, trying to infect the Swiss public, who usually move their hips very little. “Where I come from people are never that rigid,” he said with a laugh. “This is not a concert, it is a spiritual practice”, launched Batiste.

After changing clothes to put on tight gray pants, a sleeveless shirt and a shiny vest, he returned to continue with a show moving between jazz and blues with ‘St James Infirmary’, popularized by Louis Armstrong, the funky and the R&B.

Jon Batiste, a multifaceted artist

He was generous with the public. Jon Batiste showed all the musical facets of him. He was seen as the jazzman in its beginnings. Sitting at the piano, he transported Montreux to the legendary Village Vanguard New York jazz club, where he recorded his live album ‘Chronology of a Dream’ (2019).

Jon Batiste gave the public the opportunity to visit a large part of his discography that includes a variety of genres beyond jazz, blues and R&B. © ©FFJM_2023 Lou Barthélémy

He offered his extensive musical universe, taking the time to enjoy each rhythm and also making the lyrics of the songs make full sense. The version of ‘Cry’ was one of the moments of ecstasy on this Sunday night. A song that talks about the struggles that go through in life and the injustices that in the powerful and gospel voice of her showgirl touched deep fibers and brought tears to the audience. To this came to join the scene a group of string instruments.

By the end of the show, he changed back into another suit, this time wearing a pristine white suit with embroidered silver sparkles over the left shoulder. In this way, he announced the fullness and color of this experience in which he played the opening melody of Beethoven’s Sonata No.14 (Moonlight Sonata) on the piano, which are the same notes with which ‘Don’t Stop’ begins, a theme included in his album ‘Hollywood African’ (2018) and which enveloped the auditorium in a moment of stillness and communion.

To say goodbye, he gave as a scoop ‘Worship’, a song included in his album ‘World Music Radio’ that will be released next August. “Let your soul sprout,” he asked those present while an intro with Latin rhythms played on percussion. Playing a melodica he walked offstage with his band, like in a parade in New Orleans, singing and passing through an excited audience that high-fived the artist and recorded everything with his phones.

“Let’s take this outside,” he said, and thus began a procession of thousands down the corridors and stairs of the Stravinsky, ending on Montreux’s main avenue. The people continued in this movement, absorbed in the enjoyment, for more than half an hour even when Batiste had already vanished from the place.