andColombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier was the protagonist, for better and for worse, in the match in which his team, Cruz Azul of Mexico, tied 1-1 against Philadelphia Union and then won the penalty shoot-out to secure passage to the next round of the Leagues Cup.

The tournament brings together all the teams from the MLS and all those from Liga MX. In the first phase, 45 teams participate, divided into 15 groups of three. The top two teams from each group qualify and advance to the second round, in which América de México and Columbus Crew are seeded.

Cruz Azul started winning with a goal from Carlos Rotondi, but A double miss by Mier in the shot of the match allowed Dániel Gazdag to get the equalizer for the Philadelphia Union.

The match awarded an extra point in case of a tie and the Mexicans needed it to advance. Mier redeemed himself in the shootout by stopping the shot from Gazdag, who had taken advantage of his mistake.

Cruz Azul qualified in second place in the East 4 zone, behind its opponent this Sunday, and eliminated Charlotte FC. It will now face Orlando City in the round of 32.

Kevin Mier’s numbers during his time at Cruz Azul

Mier, 24, joined Cruz Azul in January of this year. Atlético Nacional received five million euros for his transfer, according to the Transfermarkt portal. He has played 29 games with the Mexican club, in all competitions.

