Toyota launches the new GR Corollathe renewed version of thehot hatch highly appreciated Japanese that will not be available in Europe, but only in Japan, North America And Australia. The main novelty is the introduction of the DAT automatic transmission (Direct Automatic Transmission), already seen on the latest version of the GR Yaris.

The aesthetic novelties of the GR Corolla Model Year 2025 are limited, mainly concentrated in the new front bumper with a larger grid and new side vents to improve engine and brake cooling.

It is available in the US in three trim levels: Core, Premium and Premium Plusthe latter with carbon fiber roofair intakes on the bonnet, matt black wheels, a head-up display and velour seats with red stitching.

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Model Year retains the three-cylinder engine 1.6 turbo petrol 300 HPbut the torque has increased to 400 Nm. Models with automatic transmission include the function Launch Control for quicker starts.

Improvements have also been made to the suspension and set-up for greater stability when cornering and accelerating. In addition, the Torsen limited slip differentials They are now standard across the range, and the automatic transmission has been optimised for the Sport mode. The brake ducts have also been revised to reduce air turbulence and improve stability.

Price, how much does the GR Corolla cost

The 2025 model year GR Corolla will arrive in dealerships in North America this winter, available in Core, Premium and Premium Plus trims, while the Circuit Edition has been retired. The starting price will be higher than $40,000.

