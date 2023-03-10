Video: Junior bus attack before the game with Tolima in Sudamericana

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Attack on the Junior bus in Ibagué.
The records reveal the violence perpetrated in Ibagué.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Once again, violent and serious events took place before a soccer match in Ibagué. This Thursday, before the Deportes Tolima match against Junior de Barranquilla, fans of the ‘pijao’ team attacked the bus carrying the visiting team with stones.
Violent attack on Junior’s bus
The security panorama in the capital of Tolima is terrifying and worrying. Despite the fact that the bus was escorted by members of the Police, a group of vandals attacked the Junior transport bus.
A broken glass and a moment of anguish lived the shark campus, but fortunately there were no injuries, nor events to regret.
According to Junior’s version, the stone fell into the window near José María Pazo (goal coach) and Luis Melo (technical assistant).
On February 12, a fan invaded the field of the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium to attack Daniel Cataño, a former Tolima player. The event caused the suspension of the match against Millonarios and the indignation of Colombian soccer.
FOOTBALL
