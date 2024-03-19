





08:12 We open Press Review with an article from 'The Washington Post' that evaluates the difficult position that Joe Biden is in regarding the war in Gaza. © France 24

We open Press Review with an article from 'The Washington Post' that evaluates the difficult position that Joe Biden is in regarding the war in Gaza. The note states that three weeks after the start of the conflict, there were already senior officials related to the US president who had doubts about Israel's strategy in the Strip, with bombings without intelligence that would confirm that they were attacking military objectives. After more than five months, the war has taken its toll on Biden internally and externally, and there are fears that the United States' role in influencing Israel will be blurred and Netanyahu will order a ground invasion in the south of the Palestinian enclave.