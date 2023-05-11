Video: Inter goes ahead over Milan with these great goals

In the first of the two matches that the Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) will host in the semifinals of Champions League, with Milan at home, the ‘rossonero’ team will appear without its star, the Portuguese Rafael Leao, while Inter will do so with its usual eleven in the big events, with the Bosnian Edin Dzeko as the starting striker.

And precisely Dzeko was the author of the first goal of the match. Seven minutes into the first half.

And the second came two minutes later thanks to action by Henrij Mjitaryán.