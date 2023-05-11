Ron DeSantis, Republican Governor of Florida (USA) signed a new law that prohibits citizens of Venezuela, Cuba and China acquire property or land in some parts of the state.

This generated criticism from real estate experts, and concerns about the negative effects that could have in Miami, due to the possible discrimination of foreigners in the country by other groups. Likewise, specialists warned about the costs for the real estate market and local food.

This law requires that Chinese citizens cannot buy real estate anywhere in the state; while, the others mentioned, will not be able to acquire the land, especially if it is intended for agriculture, and those that are close to infrastructure such as airports, electric power plants and military installations.

The Florida Republican emphasized that this new law is due to the fact that the countries already named maintain regular relations with the United States.

However, it is important to be clear that people from these countries who are legal residents of the United States or US citizens, they will be able to buy land in the state.

So that, a Venezuelan or Cuban who is a legal resident in the country will be able to buy goods Roots freely in South Florida. And those who have a tourist visa can only do so as dictated by the new laws.

