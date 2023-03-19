Video: Incredible goal from goal to goal is considered ‘historic’ in football

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Goal from goal to goal by Leandro Requena in Cobresal vs Colo Colo.
Screenshots TNT SPORTS
The author is praised by the fans. For his part, who conceded the goal does not stop receiving criticism.
Few goalkeepers have the honor of saying that they have scored a goal. And very few can say that they did it without leaving their own small area.
This weekend, the veteran Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena kissed glory with the Cobresal jersey, in Chilean soccer. This, because he scored an incredible goal from goal to goal thatdespite the complicity of the rival goalkeeper, is considered by the media as “historical”.
Incredible goal from goal to goal
In the match that Cobresal beat Colo Colo 3-1, on date nine of the Chilean championship, Requena was in charge of putting the cherry on the cake.
The goalkeeper took from his goal, around minute 77, and took advantage of the fact that Brayan Cortés, the other goalkeeper, was outside his area to hit the ball with all his strength.
Although his purpose was not to shoot at goal, the ball ended up passing the goal line.
“From goal to goal! Leandro Requena’s historic goal for Cobresal against Colo Colo”review ‘Cooperative’ about his feat.
“It wasn’t a shot on goal: I wanted to serve quickly again. Unfortunately for Cortés the spike played a trick on him and fortunately for us it could have been a goal,” Requena said in a chat with ‘TNT Sports’.
