It’s hardly a surprise: Red Bull had to replace the transmission on Max Verstappen’s RB19. The failure of the right axle shaft that forced the world champion to stop in Q2 of qualifying widened the differential for which the Milton Keynes team asked the FIA ​​for authorization to replace the gearbox on single-seater #1 in parc fermé regime.

The Red Bull weekend is proving to be much more troubled than expected since three new transmissions are included in the final balance of the world championship leader team: two were replaced on Saturday morning before FP3 (one for each car) and now the mechanics are due intervene on Verstappen’s RB19 to allow him to start in 15th position on the grid of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Red Bull is at work because there is a lot to do in the rear of Verstappen’s car: in addition to the transmission, there has also been damage to the suspension as there is a carbon cover that covers the axle shaft and the FIA ​​technical delegates have authorized replacement of damaged arms and gearbox hydraulics. Obviously, the Milton Keynes team asked to be able to intervene for safety on both sides, avoiding the surprise that had forced Charles Leclerc to abandon the pole start in the 2021 Monaco GP.

Furthermore, Max will have to go on the grid with a car that has been rebuilt without there being the possibility of verifying whether the interventions have been carried out in a workmanlike manner: the Dutchman will only be able to do a few laps passing through the pitlane without taking sides, but there won’t be much time for any interventions.

Red Bull is a highly trained and hyper-professional team, so it is reasonable to think that the double world champion will be able to regularly take his place on the grid to go in search of an important placement.

The failure of the axle shaft, apparently caused by a strong recoil on a curb, may be a negative effect of the rear suspension of the RB19 which has aroused great attention for the design of the upper arms which are very inclined to favor the anti-squat effect, i.e. in other words, it prevents the rear end from squatting on the rear during acceleration.

It is said that by exaggerating certain solutions to have a certain aerodynamic effect, negative reactions from a mechanical point of view are not collected. We’ll find out in the race…