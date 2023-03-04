Matehuala, San Luis Potosí.- Viralizado ended this afternoon a video that was uploaded to social networks and in which people can be seen doing acts of preyin front of elements of the National Guardwithout them doing anything to stop it.

The filming was carried out by a motorist who at noon this Friday was circulating at kilometer 113, of the San Luis Potosí-Matehuala highwaywhere he realized that there was a crashed trailer.

In the short video that has been uploaded to social networks, it can be seen how a trailer passes by on the side of the street with damage to its cargo box, as well as how some citizens make a great physical effort to load the home appliances that transported the heavy unit to take them to their private vehicles.

In a matter of moments, it can be seen how the elements of the National Guard have already made an appearance in the area, however, they do not prevent people from stealing the merchandise, an act that has caused indignation.

In the social networks of the National Guard you can read how from 11:30 a.m. they reported the road accident in said area, so they asked the rest of the travelers to pay attention to the road signs.

In it viral video The crew members of a private vehicle are also heard exclaiming in astonishment at all the electrical appliances that are targets of prey.

“Look, that truck already has four, five, things,” they exclaim, as they circulate at the height of the community El Huizachefrom San Luis Potosi.