NI: Journalist Guy announced the transformation of the whole of Ukraine into ruins due to the refusal to negotiate

The entire territory of Ukraine will turn into ruins if Kyiv agrees to negotiations only after the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the observer predicted National Interest (NI) Michael Guy.

“There are only two possible outcomes for Ukraine. Either most of the country will remain under the control of Kyiv, or the whole of Ukraine will turn into ruins, and its leadership will be overthrown, ”the journalist said about the consequences of Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate.

In his opinion, everything depends on when Kyiv agrees to settle the conflict: before or after the defeat of the Ukrainian army. In the first case, negotiations will lead to territorial concessions, in the second – to a complete defeat with the consequences described above.

Gai believes that continued Western arms sales to Ukraine will only keep Kyiv deceived in the face of more serious dangers than those it has already faced.

On February 28, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the likelihood of negotiations with Ukraine, noted that the achievement of the designated goals is Russia’s unconditional priority, but with a favorable state of affairs and “an appropriate attitude of the Ukrainian regime,” the conflict can be resolved at the negotiating table.