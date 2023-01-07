The Marquis, Querétaro.- To a baby they put vitamins orally applied In the eyes by mistakein clinic 8 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the municipality of the marquisQueretaro, the complaint was made publicly by the baby mother on the social network Tik Tok this friday in the account @bren_deors.

According to the story of the woman who, between tears and complaints, explains that a nurse (internal) you mistakenly put vitamins in your baby’s eyes when he should have put them in his mouth.

This error caused fear in the mother for the havoc or consequences that it could leave in the sight of her baby, for which she immediately complained to the charge nursewho according to the complainant, reacted scared before the mistake of his colleague.

“Please help me share, It is not possible that this type of negligence continues to happen in the IMSS!! Don’t let it happen to more babies!! Today, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm, I went to the family medicine unit #8 located in Marqués Querétaro to have the 4-month-old vaccines applied to my twins.

“This nurse tells the intern to start applying vitamin A in drops to my children, the internal one applies them but giving my baby a drop in each eye, I noticed immediately and I ask him if this is normal,” said the woman.

The charge nurse immediately washed the baby’s eyes with water to withdraw the vitamin was mistakenly administered by the internal nurse, who evidently did not know what she was doing.

After washing the baby’s eyes and while the child’s mother recorded what was happening, a doctor, who was taking care of the little one, approaches to explain to the woman, who is still perceived as very upset, that in the check-up she did her son appears to be fine.

Gives instructions to the woman to continue with the washings and provides a medication in drops to perform it.

The woman, meanwhile, is still surprised by the fact and questions how these mistakes can happen, in addition to the fact that claims because the inmate was immediately removed from the place and it was no longer possible to locate it.

According to the explanation of the doctor seen in the video, the clinic does not have ophthalmological equipment for a more in-depth review, for which it would be referred to the General Hospital of the City.

Finally the mother very upset and scared left the clinic to go to the emergency area of ​​the General Hospital, so that your baby could be evaluated by a specialist. Until now there is no posture by of the IMSS before the matter.

No doubt it is better to be aware at all times of the children, because even when it seems that they are in the hands of the experts, some are not so much, not even in the IMSS.