Man died in São Bernardo do Campo after landslide; firefighters search for a 6-year-old child after floods in Juquitiba

The rains that hit the metropolitan region of São Paulo left at least one person dead in São Bernardo do Campo. The house where the victim was staying was hit by a landslide on Friday night (12 January 2024). The Fire Department he said having been called at around 11pm and the resident was already found dead. The victim's identity was not released.

At the X (formerly Twitter), firefighters released images of the landslide site.

Gentlemen, regarding the occurrence of a landslide in São Bernardo do Campo, we have some images so you can understand the size of the occurrence. Again, to the family of the fatal victim, may the cure for grief be swift. pic.twitter.com/TV67Gzhda6 — PMESP Fire Department (@BombeirosPMESP) January 13, 2024

The capital of São Paulo entered a state of alert on Friday afternoon (12 January). According to the CGE (Emergency Management Center), rain is forecast for the weekend.

According to the Fire Department, from midnight until 9:08 am this Saturday (January 13, 2023) were registered in the capital of São Paulo and the metropolitan region of São Paulo:

49 calls for tree falls (Pirituba, Jaraguá, Osasco, Campo Grande, Jaçanã and Vila Prudente);

30 calls for flooding (Itapecerica da Serra, Carapicuiba, Embu, São Lourenço da Serra, Juquitiba, Parelheiros and Grajaú).

A vehicle was washed away by the flood in the Parelheiros region. One person was removed from the car and another is missing. The searches continue this Saturday (13 January). Firefighters received a call from Juquitiba and, according to callers, a 6-year-old boy had been swept away by the waters. The corporation reported that it left a team to handle the case.

On Monday (January 8), a 58-year-old man he died after being hit by a falling tree in Itupeva, a municipality about 70 km from the capital of São Paulo. On the same day, some neighborhoods in the capital were left without electricity after the storm that knocked down around 200 trees.

One 2nd victimwhose identity was not disclosed, died on Tuesday (January 9), after a live wire fell on Rua Pedro de Toledo, in Moema.