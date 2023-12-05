In the afternoon of this Monday, December 4, Virginia authorities reported an explosion in a home in Arlington County after a subject fired a flare gun.

“At approximately 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Burlington Street for a report of possible shots fired. “The preliminary investigation indicated that a suspect fired a flare gun from his residence,” Ashley Savage of the Arlington County Police Department told CNN.

Savage also noted that “no other property damage or related injuries were reported.”

It was learned that several police officers were carrying out a search warrant at the house, when the suspect fired several shots. After this, the explosion occurred, of which videos are circulating on social networks.

“The officers who arrived at the scene reported minor injuries and none required transfer to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing,” the official told CNN.

“I was in the back of my house and I had been hearing before this some kind of sound of firecrackers, and suddenly there is a loud bang and my whole house shakes,” said Annelise Quinn, one of the neighbors in the area, rescued Telemundo.

“The fire is under control, crews continue to fight small specific fires. “Units remain on site for an indefinite period of time,” was the last update on the fire carried out by firefighters in X.