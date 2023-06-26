And the temperature in Mecca at noon on Monday reached 45 degrees Celsius, which made the Saudi Ministry of Health warn pilgrims of stress.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the holy sites witness temperatures ranging between 42-45 degrees Celsius during this year’s Hajj season.

The ministry called on pilgrims to use umbrellas, drink plenty of fluids, avoid exhaustion, and follow health instructions to avoid sunstroke.

Cooling the atmosphere of Mina

To reduce the high temperatures in the Mina shrine, water mist points distributed throughout the shrine are pumped and evaporated to soften the atmosphere.

This trick helps reduce the temperature from 5 to 7 degrees.

The Ministry of Health has allocated 217 beds to receive cases of heatstroke, of which 166 beds are in the hospitals of the Holy Sites, and 51 beds are in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.