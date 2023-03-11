Social networks have become the perfect space to share stories. One of these is that of a couple of grandparents who formed an immense love for each other and when they died they were only separated for three days.

The story was related by the TikTok user Jose Flores (@jose_flores2510), grandson of the couple of grandparents who touched social networks for the love they formed.

Although the young man did not offer many details about how his grandparents left this world, he acknowledged that he misses them very much and is certain that wherever they are “they are together enjoying eternal life.”

In the video, the young man showed that his grandparents were 75 years old, many of them being together and in October 2021, the two left this world.

He recalled that the one who died first was his grandmother on October 20, 2021 and his grandfather on October 23 of the same year. Well, due to the great love they formed in life, they could only be three days apart.

The scene shown by José Flores moved Internet users, who considered that dying in this way is very tender, and it says a lot about the love that these two people had for each other.

“What a great and eternal love”, “My maternal grandparents also left the same year”, “He only endured three days without his wife”, some netizens wrote.