That’s how it is, Tenacious D He has just released a new single where he pays tribute to video games and in a very special way because we see Jack Black extravagantly transform into various popular characters such as Sonic, Link, Lara Croft and many more.

Now, the game that is most vaunted throughout this song is red dead redemption 2. There we see a ton of references that fans of this title will recognize and maybe want to play again. Tenacious D’s song paying tribute to video games is something you must listen to.

On the other hand, at the time of writing this report, the song reached 1.6 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, which is certainly a respectable figure. Also let’s not lose sight of who does the animation

The studio in charge of creating this video is Oneyplays and is directed by Adam Paloian and Chris “Oney” O’Neill.

Tenacious D: Jack Black and his relationship with video games

The first thing you should know is that Tenacious D started as a 2 person band: Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Explaining the career of both is somewhat complicated, so our suggestion is that you watch The Pick of Destiny movie, which tells of the fictional meeting between the two musicians. Likewise, in said film they refer to Grand Theft Autoone of the most iconic video games in the industry.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that Jack Black gave voice to Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie and his Peaches song made it to the Billboard hits chart, which is saying a lot.

This is a good opportunity for you to listen to this band and consume some of their music, which is certainly great. What do you think about the song?