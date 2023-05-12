Now the prequel comic Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s available also free in digital format waiting for the PS5 exclusive game to debut in stores, scheduled for autumn 2023.

Announced on the pages of the PlayStation Blog last week, this story, written by Christos Gage and drawn by Ig Guara, sees Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Mary Jane grappling with a new super-villain, The Hoodwhose powers they fail to understand, while telling us how the life of the protagonists proceeds after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

You can read the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic totally free on the official Marvel website at this address. Unfortunately, it is currently only available in English.

Let’s read the synopsis:

“What if Peter, Miles and MJ were to team up against a new super-villain whose powers they don’t understand?”

“In this story, their lives intersect as Peter, Miles and MJ try to balance responsibilities to the city and each other. They keep coming across one of the comic’s major themes: does magic really exist ?Because in this action-packed adventure, a beloved super-villain makes his first appearance in our universe and appears to possess supernatural abilities far beyond fists and webs: it is none other than the Hood!”

We also remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PS5 in standalone format, with also the possibility of making a paid upgrade from the PS4 version.