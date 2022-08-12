Video: For blocking his savings, a man hijacks a bank in Lebanon

The called attacker Bassam al-Sheikh Husseinheld hostage five officials and a client of a bank branch in Beirut for six hours. The authorities allowed him to access a part of his savings that were blocked by the entity due to the financial crisis that Lebanon is experiencing.

No one involved was injured.nevertheless, this event exposes the way thousands of Lebanese have been living since the beginning of the economic crisis that has hit the country hard.

(You may be interested: Israel blames Islamic Jihad for the deaths in Gaza)

The 42-year-old man held the six people in captivity on August 11. After several hours of negotiations, the authorities allowed him to withdraw $30,000 of the $209,000 he had in his bank account. At the time of leaving, he was escorted by the authorities and it is unknown if he will have to face any charges.

(Read: Israel and Islamic Jihad agree to a fragile truce after 44 deaths in Gaza)

Through Twitter, the Lebanese Depositors Association reported that the man had $209,000 in your account. He had saved this money to pay for his hospitalized father’s treatment, which costs at least $50,000. However, the bank had only given him access to 1,000 in the last three years.

(Also: They celebrate wedding with shots in the air and shot accidentally kills the bride)

People outside the venue showed that al-Sheikh Hussein is not the only Lebanese in despair over the crisis. “Let the kingdom of banks fall!”was what all those present recited, referring to the accumulated power that financial institutions have had in recent years due to the debt that the country has.

08.11.22 Beirute Lebanon .. A shooter entered a subsidiary of the Federal Bank of Beirute, the capital of Lebanon, and referred officials and some clients of the subsidiary. He shouted: “Devolvam meu dinheiro”. pic.twitter.com/MZM3lTjrlF – Fernanda Picchirulle Tonelli C. MacMillan (@floresdepapel6) August 11, 2022

Trends WEATHER