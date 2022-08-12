The parties have come closer but an agreement is sought on the engagement and on the commissions to be recognized to the mother-agent, Veronique

There is still no agreement between Rabiot and Manchester United, but the white smoke could only be postponed until next week. The blitz from Turin by John Murtough, the Red Devils’ sporting director, was not decisive but has increased confidence in the success of the negotiation. The parties have come closer still a little, even if an agreement has not yet been found on the recruitment of the player (but the club has improved the offer with a redistribution of bonuses) and on the commissions to be paid to the mother-agent, Veronique.

Confidence – The dialogues will go on, the parties should update again for next week, in the idea of ​​trying to close the deal permanently. United have identified the French as an ideal reinforcement for their midfield and Juve have already given ample willingness to negotiate the sale on the basis of 17-18 million plus bonuses, to be reinvested later on Paredes: the piece that Allegri required to have more quality and rhythm in the maneuver. Rabiot currently earns 7 million net, Manchester’s proposal is not double-digit (as mom Veronique would like) but could push him to earn slightly more by achieving a series of goals, some affordable. See also Real Madrid returns to purple in its away kit for the 2022/23 season

Project – The player would have hinted at a certain interest in moving to the Premier League, ten Hag a few days ago explained the project to him by telephone and was quite enthusiastic about it. He needs to agree on the figures, but for now there is confidence on both sides. Despite another year of contract with Juve, in short, Rabiot’s future could soon change color: in the direction of Manchester United.

