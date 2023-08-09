The first leg of the third qualifying round for the Champions League between

AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb was postponed after the death of a Greek fan in clashes, announced the Uefa Tuesday in a statement.

This decision was taken by UEFA hours after the announcement by the Greek police of the death of a Greek fan, stabbed during violent clashes between groups of ultras from the two clubs, on the night of Monday to Tuesday.

According to information from a police source, the victim was 29 years old. On social networks, the AEK published the black and white photo of the victim, Michalis Katsouris, that he was transported to an Athenian hospital before passing away from his injuries.

“Michalis, AEK will never forget you. An exemplary sentence for the murderers and those responsible,” the club said. These violent clashes left at least seven injured, three Greeks and four Croatians according to the police, before the first leg of the Champions League qualifier, which was to be held on Tuesday night.

Among the wounded that continue in the hospital there is a minor injured in the head by the throwing of a stone, specified the public television channel ERT.

UEFA has suspended the qualifying match for the #ChampionsLeague that AEK Athens 🇬🇷 and Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 were due to play due to the serious incidents that occurred last night and that have cost the life of a young AEK fan.

Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/zvR361xPtI — GRADE B pro (@GradaBpro) August 8, 2023

Frightening

​

“Serious incidents took place outside the stadium of nea philadelfeia. A young Greek man was stabbed to death,” said Greek police, who have made 96 arrests as of Tuesday morning, including 84 Croats.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis “to present their condolences and denounce the violence,” according to the official Croatian news agency Hina.

UEFA, which “regrets” the “appalling incidents” and declares “hope that those responsible for this terrible act will be arrested and brought to justice”, needed to be in discussions with the two clubs to reschedule the match on Friday the 18th or Saturday August 19.

#Sports | One dead, eight injured and 98 arrested in a fight between fans of Dinamo Zagreb and AEK Athens. which caused the scheduled game to be postponed. pic.twitter.com/dSUzU0dBaU – The Urban News (@elurbanonews) August 8, 2023

The scheduled return match in Zagreb on August 15 remains, as does the prohibition for fans of the two clubs to attend as visitors, which also applied to the finally postponed first leg.

According to the Ministry of Citizen Protection, groups of fans from both sides clashed near the stadium, throwing stones, incendiary devices and other objects. Some of them were equipped with bats.

The events began about an hour and a half after the end of training for the visiting team, which left the field under police protection, the ministry added. The match was scheduled for 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.

the radicals

An investigation has been opened and those arrested will appear before the prosecutor on Tuesday morning, said the Greek press agency Ana. This medium points out that a hundred radical fans of the Croatian club traveled to the Greek capital for the meeting.

The management of the Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb said in a statement on Tuesday that it “strongly” condemned the clashes between fans that took place in

Athens.

