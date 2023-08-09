The Pokémon Company was accused of using a music track rearranged by a fan in the last official video of theThe Treasure of Area Zero expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet without crediting its author.

As you may know, a new Pokémon Presents aired this afternoon (here is the summary of all the news presented), where a trailer, the release date and new information on The Treasure of Area Zero also arrived for the occasion , the two-part DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Well apparently in the video shown today one of the background music tracks is a rearrangement made by the YouTube channel N.D. Music based on an official track presented previously.

The accusation comes directly from the author, who on Twitter / X said he was as surprised as honored of the thing, although clearly he would have preferred to be contacted first by The Pokémon Company:

“I’m really surprised and quite honored to hear snippets of my musical arrangement of Area Zero in today’s Pokémon Presents DLC trailer! Anyway, The Pokémon Company, could you have asked me earlier?”

“I’m not particularly upset, but rather confused and surprised that an unofficial creation is included in the official content, especially from TPC.”