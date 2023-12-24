During these last days of the year, and in the middle of Christmas Eve, the Colombian soccer player, Radamel Falcaoknown for his great career in the Colombian National Team and other international teams, starred in a beautiful scene with a young street vendor.

Falcao was the protagonist of an action that will mark Lisa's lifean 18-year-old girl, who is dedicated to selling packages of bananas on the streets of Venezuela to pay for her school.

Falcao García 'gives Christmas' to a young street vendor

Nobody helps me and I have to pay for school

The Venezuelan tiktoker Manuel Alejandro Núñez, who makes videos on the social network toasting social assistance to the less needyran into the 18-year-old girl a few days ago when she was driving through the streets of Venezuela.

At that moment, the man noticed great concern on Lisa's face, so he decided to ask her why she was working on the streets at her age. The young woman replied: “Because no one helps me and I have to pay for school.”

Upon hearing those words, Núñez offered him 100 dollars for one of the packages that the young woman offers outside a pharmacy. The young woman accepted them with tears and thanked the Tiktoker for that great gesture.

However, the man decided not to stop with just that gesture, but with the help of one of the great symbols of Colombian soccer, Radamel Falcao, they would mark the life of the young woman who seeks to finish her studies.

The beautiful gesture is a trend on social networks

“I saw your video and I admire the way you strive to finish your studies. So I teamed up with Manuel and we are going to give you a surprise. I hope you like it,” were the words of the Colombian soccer player.

Following this short video that Radamel Falcao made, the Venezuelan approached the street where Lisa works to greet her again and give her the news that would change her life.

“I want to give you a thousand dollars. This is the reward for all your work“, following these words, Núñez took out the cash and offered it to the young woman, who as soon as she heard what Falcao sent her, she let out a sob, followed by many tears.

Lisa thanked Núñez and Falcao for the noble gesture, and immediately went to hug her colleagues, who accompany her at work.

That act of kindness will not only change your Christmas days, but it will give you stability so you can finish your studies the way you want.

