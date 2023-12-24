PLOS Biology: antibodies against various strains of influenza virus discovered

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh have discovered a previously unknown class of antibodies that have a broad spectrum of action and are capable of neutralizing several forms of the influenza virus at once. Research results published in the journal PLOS Biology.

The flu vaccine causes the immune system to produce antibodies that can bind to a viral protein called hemagglutinin on the outer shell of the flu virus, blocking it from entering human cells. Different antibodies bind differently to different parts of the hemagglutinin, and the hemagglutinin itself mutates over time, leading to new strains of influenza that can evade older antibodies.

The team focused on a small change found in hemagglutinin in different strains of the H1 influenza virus. Certain antibodies that can neutralize H3 can also neutralize H1, but not if the hemagglutinin has the 133a insertion.

The new antibodies are able to neutralize both certain H3 strains and certain H1 strains with or without the 133a insertion. This study expands the list of antibodies that could potentially help develop a flu vaccine that provides broader protection.