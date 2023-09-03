Video: Egan Bernal and the moment of the heavy fall in stage 9 of the Tour of Spain

Egan Bernal fell again, this time in the ninth stage of the Back to Spain, that took place this Sunday between Cartagena and Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 184 kilometers.

Nervous moments were lived during the day, when in a curve and passing through a small town, the Colombian could not avoid the montonera. (Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio go up in the general classification of the Vuelta a España)

could not avoid the accident

Bernal went to the ground in the curve, but immediately stopped to take his bike and continue looking for the lot.

The team doctors will have the task of reviewing his health, although in the images it can be seen that he did not suffer any serious blows.

Egan Bernal lost 18 minutes 01 seconds on the ninth day of the competition and was left in box 52, 43 minutes and 14 seconds behind the leader, Sepp Kuss.

It is clear that when a fall occurs and Bernal is the protagonist, the alarms go off, since the memory of the terrible accident he suffered in January 2022 immediately comes to mind.

