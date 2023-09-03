There will be time to think and find adequate countermeasures. The break for the national teams will allow Rudi Garcia to review a tactical plan which, at the first probative test, proved to be partially inadequate. Lazio knew how to make the most of the advantage in scoring acquired by doubling, taking advantage of an extremely high defensive line of Napoli which exposed the Azzurri to opponent counterattacks. On the other hand, Sarri can count on transition specialists if he can combine Luis Alberto’s technique with the speed of Felipe Anderson and the one-on-one skills of Zaccagni. The ease with which the Biancocelesti have made themselves dangerous on several occasions with this game situation has highlighted that without Kim, probably, Napoli do not have all the interpreters necessary to interpret the defensive phase in this way. From here another reflection arises. Because since the end of the last championship it seemed clear that the South Korean would have been sold within the window of validity of the rescission clause, valid for the first fifteen days of July. At first, Manchester United were the team most interested, then Bayern Munich wasted no time and rushed on the defender. In any case, the substance has not changed: it had been clear for some time that a vacuum would be created in the department. For this reason, the slowness with which Napoli moved to find a suitable replacement is surprising. And today, after three days, it is said that he has found it.

Natan was by no means the first on the list: the favorite was Danso, then a string of names followed. Le Normand, Kilman, Scalvini, Mavropanos, Itakura, Ito. In the end the choice fell on the Brazilian, also thanks to the more favorable price at which it was possible to buy him, a total of just over 10 million euros. Natan was made official on 7 August, when the second summer retreat had already begun and only twelve days before the season debut. Too few for him to immediately enter the mechanisms outlined by the coach and the way of being on the pitch that Italian football requires of a player of his role. Rudi Garcia for the moment has relied on Juan Jesus, much more experienced than Ostigard who still has to wait before having that greater consideration that not even Spalletti had granted him. But the characteristics are different, it is less rapid and explosive, it has more sense of the position than of the advance and so it becomes difficult to maintain a very high center of gravity with all the players. This is the biggest question to be resolved for the coach, who at least on an offensive level can be satisfied with the opportunities created (but less so with how many have been realised). Thirteen days to find an answer: as mentioned, there will be time to think.