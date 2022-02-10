The criticism that the experts often express in the reactions to Facebook is that the police in the Netherlands may be a little harder on the road. Just act like an American model: give the fleeing car a good tap on the rear wheel so that it ends up in a skid. This is also called a PIT maneuver, which stands for Pursuit Immobilization Technique.

Fortunately, in the Netherlands there are a lot of rules and conditions to comply with before an agent is allowed to give such a slap. You often see in chase videos that the police try to ‘box’ the suspect, but sometimes the police opt for an old-fashioned corrective tap. Check out the action from 04:00 in the video below. Or just watch the full video, as it’s quite interesting as always.

Dutch police do PIT maneuver on Peugeot