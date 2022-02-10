The decline in covid infections continues in Switzerland, where in the last 24 hours there have been 26,321 new cases. The deaths are 19 and 148 hospitalizations, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPE). Last Thursday there were 36,740 cases (10,419 more), 18 deaths and 150 hospitalizations.

Over the last 24 hours, the results of 81,855 tests have been transmitted, with a positive rate of 32.2%, compared to 35.1% last week. The reproduction rate, which is about ten days behind the other data, stands at 0.92. The Omicron variant accounts for 98.1% of cases. In the past 28 days, the total number of infections is 859,200, or 9,865.25 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,515,418 infections and 12,517 deaths from covid have been recorded in Switzerland.

In total, 68.56% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over 12, the share rises to 77.87%. In addition, 75.18% of people over 65 and 40.61% of the population received the so-called booster.