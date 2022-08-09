On a hot day in a crowded bus 12 to De Uithof, which is characterized by many students as ‘hell’. But there are rougher rides for a school bus. That is why this Torsus Praetorian was developed. In the video below you can see how TopGear climbs the active volcano Etna with the roughest school bus in the world.

The Torsus Praetorian is technically not a school bus. It serves as a van for curious tourists. In addition to the driver, 34 other passengers can ride along. The six-in-line diesel engine produces 290 hp and 1,150 Nm to safely drive passengers up and down the volcano.

Check below how we defy Etna in Sicily.