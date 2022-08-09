The Supreme Court (TS) has knocked down the linguistic projects of two schools in Barcelona for not complying with a minimum of 25% of Spanish in teaching, after rejecting the appeals of the Generalitat considering that they lack motivation. According to the orders to which Efe has had access, the first contentious-administrative section has dismissed the appeals filed against the decision of the TSJC to impose 25% of Spanish in the Bogatell schools in the Catalan capital and Josefina Ibáñez de Abrera ( Barcelona) because “it has not been sufficiently substantiated”.

The Generalitat assured that the decision of the TSJC could be “seriously harmful to general interests” and argued that the complainants lacked legitimacy, something that the high court has rejected. The TS has also reproached the Generalitat for affirming “that the resource is projected in a general way on the linguistic system, without any other limitation or nuance”, a circumstance that “does not appear duly completed except for excessively generic and indeterminate references”.

The president of the Assembly for a Bilingual School (AEB), Ana Losada, has valued “these measures very positively because they show that regardless of whether we are blocked with 25%, the centers must program subjects in Spanish.” “People have thought that 25% is not valid,” Losada lamented, recalling that Spanish “is the vehicular language in the Catalan school” because it is established by law.

In the March 2021 rulings appealed by the Generalitat, families were recognized “a teaching that includes Spanish as the vehicular language, in a reasonable proportion” that “in the absence of its specification” must be set at a minimum of 25%. The TSJC annulled last year the linguistic projects of both centers for not contemplating “the vehicular nature of Spanish as an official language, along with Catalan, and also annul any other linguistic project” in case it “incurs in the same defect”.

Sources from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training have insisted on respecting and complying with the sentences after the annulment by the Supreme Court of the linguistic project of two Catalan schools after the annulment of two linguistic projects. Laura Borràs, president of Junts per Catalunya and now suspended as president of the Parliament, has valued the decision of the Supreme Court criticizing the dialogue table. “Reality always surpasses any fiction dialogue agreement,” she has stated on the network. The dialogue table between the central government and the Generalitat reached several agreements in the last week of July, among them that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez gave its support to the law on Catalan at school approved by PSC-Units, ERC, Junts and comuns in Parliament last June.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter