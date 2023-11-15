You know Ferrari’s XX program: this is where the hardest, least street-legal Ferraris ever made are created. So far we had the FXX, 599 XX (and Evoluzione) and FXXK. Now there is a new addition in the form of the SF90 XX – and it does have a license plate. So when Ferrari invites us to drive the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, we will of course do so at the Fiorano test circuit.

Before we get in, test driver Raffaele de Simone tells us about the car. He will try to improve the lap record at Fiorano (for homologated road cars) later that day. After this, it’s time to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF90 XX and brave Fiorano. As you expect from a 1,030 hp Ferrari, it drives magnificently.

After our laps, De Simone gets in. The test driver’s fastest lap takes 1 minute and 17.309 seconds. This makes it 1.4 seconds faster than the previous record held by the SF90 Stradale with Assetto Fiorano package. Any more comparison material? The LaFerrari takes 1 minute and 19.7 seconds to complete a lap on the test circuit. View the images below.