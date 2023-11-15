Club América is in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament as the leader of the classification and is waiting to meet its rival for said round. For now, it will have approximately two weeks without official activity during the date. FIFA and the Play-In.
With all this, the azulcrema leadership must begin to plan what the next tournament will be and depending on what happens in the final phase many positions will be defined, in case the championship is won few players will possibly come out, otherwise, it could more be added.
One of the ones that has been most talked about in recent weeks due to the multiple offers that sound from the Old Continent, is that of the Uruguayan central defender. Sebastian Caceresthe player is interested in playing in Europe and his representative is doing everything possible to get him out of Coapa in 2024.
Another of the players who could leave is the Guaraní midfielder Richard Sanchezthe player has lost prominence with André Jardine and furthermore, it has the interest of Monterrey because Fernando Ortiz He knows him well and would like to have him in his ranks.
According to the portal Eagle Passion, Leonardo Suarez It could be another casualty, although it must be remembered that he still has one year on his contract and the player has mentioned in recent statements that he would like to remain in the azulcrema institution.
On the other hand, it must be remembered that, Miguel Layun He will hang up his boots once the current competition with the club is over, so he is already a confirmed casualty.
