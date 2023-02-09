Video: driver ran over a thief who tried to rob a cyclist

Two men who tried to rob a young man who was riding a bicycle at a service station in La Plata, Argentina, futhey were run over by a driver of a vehicle to prevent the robbery.

The event was recorded on a security camera of the establishment and allows us to show how the young cyclist noticed that two men were following him and decided to take refuge in the service station.

(Also read: Woman who was recorded while brutally kicking her son was released).

However, one of the criminals got off the motorcycle and began to throw stones at the young man, who defended himself using pepper spray, but it was not enough to scare the thief away.

In desperation, the young man tried to run with his bicycle next to him, but the criminal continued the chase while his accomplice circled the establishment on the motorcycle. It was at that moment when the driver of a red vehicle, who had noticed what was happening in the place, hit the motorcycle head-on.

(You can read: The murder of a teenager in a police station that causes shock in Cuba).

The man riding the motorcycle jumped to his feet and ran to avoid being caught, but the driver of the red car got out to chase him. Finally both thieves were captured.

More Latin American news