The United Arab Emirates continued its relief efforts for the earthquake victims in both the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Turkish Republic, through Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” with 640 tons of relief aid, which was launched under the directives of the wise leadership in support of the peoples of the two countries, within the framework of the country’s pioneering humanitarian roles at the global level. And her hands extended for decades.

The United Arab Emirates has operated 22 flights via an air bridge, including 7 flights to Syria so far, carrying humanitarian aid, including foodstuffs, as well as 515 tents to shelter and relief those affected by the brotherly Syrian people from the earthquake.

In terms of the assistance provided by the UAE for the relief of the earthquake-affected people of the friendly Turkish people, 15 flights have been operated to date from the UAE to Turkey, carrying search and rescue teams and a mobile field hospital, in preparation for its opening in a (correctional) area with all its equipment, which includes emergency, operations and care departments. Intensive care unit, outpatient clinics, inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds, a laboratory, and a pharmacy, in addition to X-ray and CT services, as well as medical teams specializing in orthopedics, general surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, and technicians from various medical specialties.

This comes within the framework of the distinguished relations between the UAE and the two countries and within the humanitarian role it plays in providing relief to the needy and those affected by various disasters around the world.