Car loses control and hits a crowd in Franceleaving seven wounded, two of them in serious condition. The incident occurred in the city of Bordeaux during an illegal car race.

The first local reports inform that the driver lost control of the vehicle into a curve and collided with a group of people who were at the side of the track.

After the accident, the driver of the vehicle and his two companions they tried to run away of the place, but they were retained by the witnesses and subsequently handed over to the authorities.

The Police have imposed “strong sanctions on traffic offenders,” the authorities reported through social networks.

Local authorities have reported that the injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals and are receiving medical attention.

Illegal car race accident in France leaves 7 injured

The Police have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and have called on the public to collaborate with any information that may be relevant to the case.

Get more news International on WhatsApp