Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi, reassured the conditions of the former prime minister, hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a pulmonary infection, in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The director of general intensive care and cardiac surgery replied “yes” to journalists who asked him if the situation is calm. “If I went to see Genoa and now I’m leaving, you can draw your own conclusions” are the words of the doctor who – after attending the match in Genoa – remained in the hospital for about an hour before leaving on board his car.

