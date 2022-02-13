Genoa – About 35 anonymous phone calls and as many threatening messages they arrived tonight in less than 2 hours at the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

The Agi learns it from the same primary who explains: “They shared my phone number once again on a Telegram chat, I will go to the Prosecutor’s Office to report this episode “.” The crimes contested by the magistrates are heavy – he explains -. It’s all about stalking and threats, but what angers me is that I feel left alone: ​​after six months I wanted to see someone on trial. “

However, the San Martino infectious disease specialist does not intend to back down. “I will continue to report with my lawyer. Digos and the postal police are doing an excellent job,” he says. “It would be important – he adds – send a strong message in defense of doctors who work for the state and for the vaccination campaign “.