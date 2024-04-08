It was a different day in Saudi Arabia. Al Ittihad, who was defending the 2022 title and with Karim Benzema in front, and the Al Hilalthree-time champion of the tournament and who got rid of the Portuguese's Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldowill play the final of the Saudi Arabia Super Cup on Thursday.

Precisely, Benzema, 54 seconds into the match, scored the first goal in the 2-1 victory over Al Wehda.

Not believing

The forward had not scored for more than 100 days, but this time he took advantage of the rival defense's mistake and got on the scoreboard. The 2-0 was the work of Abderrazak Hamdallahwith which his team qualified.

Al Hilal, champion of the Super Cup andIn 2015, 2018 and 2021, he defeated Cristiano's Al Nassr 2-1

The Portuguese saw the direct red card after attacking Saud Abdulhamid in a tough fight for the ball. Ronaldo even made the gesture of trying to punch the referee, who had his back turned, but it didn't go any further.