Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/08/2024 – 21:25

Professors at the University of Brasília (UnB) approved a strike starting next Monday (15). The decision was taken at an extraordinary general assembly of the category, on Monday afternoon (8). There were 257 votes in favor and 213 against. Around 600 educators participated in the assembly. Representatives of the Union of Technical-Administrative Servers (Sintfub), who have been on strike since March 11, and the Central Directorate of Students (DCE/UnB) also participated in the assembly and expressed support for the teaching strike.

In a unified national agenda, professors at federal universities ask for an adjustment of 22.71%, divided into three equal installments of 7.06% in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The federal government proposes a zero adjustment this year, and two adjustments of 4 .5% in 2025 and 2026.

Teachers also demand equalization of benefits and aid with those of Legislative and Judiciary employees.

According to the union section of the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education Institutions (Andes-SN), essential services will be maintained during the strike. The category also recommended the formation of a local strike command, which will be composed of the union section board, council of representatives and the salary campaign mobilization committee.

In a statement, the Rectory of UnB informed that it respects the teachers' strike movement. “Striking is a constitutional right guaranteed to workers. The University of Brasília (UnB) has been following the demands of teachers and professors with the federal government. UnB respects and values ​​its professors, who, together with the technical-administrative employees, play a strategic role so that the institution continues to develop teaching, research and extension of excellence and with social commitment”.

National strike

The construction of a unified national strike is mobilizing teachers from federal educational institutions across the country. In addition to UnB, professors from other universities and federal institutes have already approved the launch of strikes, such as at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) and the Federal Institute of the South of Minas Gerais. At least a dozen other institutions have already approved strike guidelines, with no date yet set, which can be scheduled at assemblies to be held throughout the week.

The Ministry of Education (MEC), also in a note, highlighted that “it has been making every effort to seek alternatives for valuing education employees, paying attention to frank and respectful dialogue with the categories”. The ministry also highlighted the adjustment granted by the federal government to public servants, in 2023.

“Last year, the federal government promoted a 9% increase for all employees. Teams from the department have been participating in the national negotiation table and in specific tables of technicians and teachers established by the MGI [Ministério da Gestão e Inovação dos Serviços Públicos] and, later this week, they will hold a meeting of the sectoral table that deals with working conditions”.