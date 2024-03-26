There is scandal in the selection of Ecuadorafter several videos came to light in which eight footballers from the team partied in a bar in NY (United States), last Friday before the friendly match against their counterpart Italy, in which they lost 0-2.

Among the players that can be seen in the images is the star of the Chelsea Moisés Caicedo, along with his colleagues Kendry Páez, Robert Arboleda, Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Jeremy Sarmiento, José Cifuentes and William Pacho, who look very animated in the middle of the nightclub.

The videos were recorded in the restaurant Manhattan and you can see how the footballers of the national team Ecuador They would be offering dollars to several women who would be the dancers in a 'Night Club'.

The scandal lies in the fact that Kendry Paez, player of Independent of the Valley, He is 16 years old and a minor, but he would be one of the players seen in the nightclub despite the ban on his entry to these establishments.

“They don't like anything, it's bad to have fun,” was the challenging message that the footballer published on his Instagram stories. Gonzalo Platawho came out to face the criticism of the Ecuadorian fans and was far from showing regret.

Due to the scandalous incident that the players carried out in videos that circulate on social networks, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) It opened an investigation and it is not ruled out that it will sanction the players, applying its Code of Ethics.

“Images of events contrary to the values ​​and principles that we defend and promote as an institution have been disseminated, which will be the subject of analysis for future calls. We reiterate our commitment to Ecuadorian football,” explained the FEF.

